Bucksport Scores 10 Runs in 1st – Beats Orono 15-3

The Bucksport Golden Bucks exploded for 10 runs in the top of the 1st inning and went on to defeat the Orono Red Riots 15-3 on Monday, May 8th, to remain undefeated this season.

Allie Pickering, Brooke Elden, Allie Hanscom and Alivia Shute each had 2 his for the Golden Bucks. Kaitlynn Flannery and Lexi Raymond each singled.

Ella Hosford was in the circle for Bucksport and allowed 5 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 4 and walked 2.

Jillian Severance led the Red Riots at the plate. Batting 3rd, she was 3-3 with a home run and drove in 2 runs. Abby Deschaine and Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick each had singles.

Severance started in the circle for Orono and allowed 11 hits and 15 runs in 3 innings, although just 3 were earned. She walked 3. Cost-Kirkpatrick came on in relief shutting down Bucksport, going 2.0 innings and allowing just 1 hit, while striking out 3 and walking 1.

Bucksport is now 8-0. They travel to Bar Harbor to play MDI on Wednesday, May 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Orono is 3-4. They have a doubleheader scheduled with Houlton for Wednesday, May 10

