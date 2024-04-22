Bucksport Softball Beats Foxcroft Academy 14-3

The Bucksport Lady Bucks beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 14-3 in Bucksport on Monday, April 22nd. The game was stopped at the end of 4.5 inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Natalie Simpson was in the circle for Bucksport and held Foxcroft Academy to 3 hits. She struck out 9 and walked 2.

Jetta Shook had a big day at the plate for Bucksport, going 3-4 with a triple and drove in 4 runs.

Sam Cyr had 3 singles, leading off. Lily Chiavelli had 2 hits including a triple, and drove in 4 runs. Brooke Elden had 2 singles. Natalie Simpson had a double. Lexi Raymond, Jayden Tripp, Liv Shute, Lakin Varnum and Ali Hanscom singled for Bucksport

Lili Bisson started in the circle for the Ponies and allowed 6 hits and 10 runs, striking out 2 and walking 6. Amara Driscol pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. She walked 1.

Grace Greene had 2 hits including a double for the Ponies. Addison Menz had a double.

Bucksport, now 2-1 will play host to Dexter on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy, 0-1 will play host to Orono on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

