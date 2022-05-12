Bucksport Tops MDI 7-5 [PHOTOS]

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Softball Team beat MDI 7-5 in Bucksport on Wednesday, May 11th. MDI made it close by scoring 4 runs in the top of the 6th but Bucksport answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th for the win

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI and finished with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk. Bucksport had 12 hits.

Ella Hosford pitched for Bucksport and had 7 strikeouts and didn't allow a walk. MDI had 12 hits.

Bailey Goodell, Leah Carroll and Grace Horner each had 2 hits for MDI. Olivia Gray, Mollie Gray, Lily James, Lexi Tozier and Sadie Sullivan each had a single for the Trojans

Sam Cyr had 3 singles for Bucksport. Ella Hosford, Jetta Shook, and Faith Vincent each had 2 singles. Allie Pickering, Emma Freeman and Brooke Elden each had a single.

MDI is now 5-2. They will play host to John Bapst on Friday May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport is 8-1 and will play host to Washington Academy on Friday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!