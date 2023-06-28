Bucksport’s David Gross Ranked #10 Returning Offensive Lineman by Website

It would appear that Bucksport's David Gross' efforts are paying off and being recognized! Gross is a rising Junior at the University of Maine. and a member of the Maine Black Bears Football Team!

Photo Seth Poplaski via UMaine Photo Seth Poplaski via UMaine loading...

According to the website The Bluebloods Gross was ranked as the #10 returning offensive lineman for the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Series.

Gross last year played in 10 of 11 games. According to the website Gross last season

Allowed 1 Sack,

9 QB Pressures Allowed,

Had a 98.6 Pass Blocking Efficiency

Had a 82.0 Run Blocking Grade

Maine opens their 2023 season on Saturday, September 2nd at Florida International University. They then play on the road on Saturday September 9th at North Dakota State before playing at home on Saturday, September 16th when the Black Bears host the University of Rhode Island.