Bucksport’s Hileman Wins Class C Northern Maine X-C Race, GSA Team Finishes 1st

Bucksport's William Hileman won the Class C Northern Maine Cross Country Race at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 22nd. The Team from George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill finished 1st.

The Top 5 Teams advanced to the State Meet to be held on Saturday, October 29th in Cumberland. They are

GSA - 60 Sumner - 82 Limestone - 102 Orono - 106 Bucksport - 111

In addition the Top 30 individual runners qualified for the State Meet.

They are

Event 6 Boys 5k Run CC Class C

1 William Hileman 11 Bucksport 16:14.26 1

2 Kaleb Colson 11 Sumner 17:06.61 2

3 Ethan Linscott 12 Lee Academy 17:19.69

4 Ren Salisbury 11 Sumner 17:23.76 3

5 Owen Beane 10 Orono High School 17:36.45 4

6 Gage Bruns 11 Bucksport 17:55.82 5

7 Griffin Duigan 11 Limestone/MSSM 18:07.01 6

8 Ira Buchholz 12 George Stevens 18:10.30 7

9 Andrew Hipsky 12 George Stevens 18:20.65 8

10 Alden Reardon 9 Fort Kent 18:37.72

11 Kaiden Carney 12 Washburn 18:43.13 9

12 James Brady 9 Houlton/GHCA 18:44.34 10

13 Morris Mccall 12 Limestone/MSSM 18:45.06 11

14 Austin Chandler 12 George Stevens 18:46.04 12

15 Kevin Howard 12 Central High School 18:53.39 13

16 Lukas Pounder 9 Narraguagus 18:53.46

17 Asa Berry 11 Sumner 18:53.55 14

18 Sol Lorio 12 George Stevens 18:57.41 15

19 Philip Basset 9 Calais High School 19:01.10

20 Dakoda Davis 11 Washington Academy 19:01.69 16

21 Troy Morrison 11 Blue Hill Harbor 19:01.82

22 Michael Johnson 11 Bucksport 19:02.09 17

23 Erik Davis 10 George Stevens 19:10.30 18

24 Thomas Norgang 12 George Stevens 19:11.39 19

25 Zane Roggenbuck 11 Orono High School 19:12.00 20

26 Roegan Carney 11 Washburn 19:17.30 21

27 Jack Tetreault 12 Limestone/MSSM 19:22.89 22

28 Matthew Haire 12 Narraguagus 19:23.86

29 Mack Merrow 9 Maine Central 19:28.33

30 Riley Hastey 11 Sumner 19:30.17 23

