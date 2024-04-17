Camden Hills Beats Edward Little 6-5 in Softball and 4-1 in Baseball Wednesday Morning

The Camden Hills Windjammers beat the Edward Little Red Eddies 6-5 in Softball and 4-1 in Baseball Wednesday morning, April 17th.

Softball

Edward Little took a 3-0 lead after the 3rd inning, but Camden Hills score 2 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning and 4 in the bottom of the 5th inning. Edward Little plated 2 runs in the top of the 7th, but it wasn't enough.

Sierra Laukka started in the circle for the Windjammers and allowed 3 hits and 2 runs in 2.0 innings. She struck out 1 and walked 2. Maya Stone pitched the final 5.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter.

Camden Hills had 9 hits .Maya Stone had 2 hits including a triple. Natalie Bolduc and Jocelyn Serrie had 2 singles each. Madison Hannan, Adrian Pedro and Hannah Leavitt each singled.

Camden Hills committed 7 errors in the game.

Leah Thibodeau started in the circle pitching 3.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. She struck out and walked 1. Chloe Leblanc pitched the last 2.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Tiana Avila had 2 hits including a triple. Naomi Valcin had a triple. Tiana Avila, Kylee Lebrun, and Alexis Kelsea each had 2 singles. Mackenzie Grenier, Izzy Jalbert and Kassidy Lobb each had a single.

Edward Little committed 4 errors in the game.

Camden Hills is now 1-0 while Edward Little is 0-1. The Windjammers will play at Skowhegan on Saturday, April 20th at 3 p.m. Edward Little will play host to Messalonskee on Friday, April 19th at 11 a.m.

Baseball

Camden Hills 1-hit the Red Eddies and beat Edward Little 4-1.

Hunter Bell pitched 4.0 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run, while striking out 11 and walking 2. Brian Leonard pitching the final 3 innings, striking out 4 and walking 2.

Bell helped himself at the plate going 2-2 with a double, scoring twice. Cameron Brown, leading off, was 2-3. Brian Leonard and Kai Young each singled.

Owen Scott pitched a complete game for Edward Little, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter.

Eli St. Laurent had the Red Eddies lone hit.

Camden Hills is now 1-0 while Edward Little is 0-1.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.