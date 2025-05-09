The Caribou Vikings beat the Hermon Hawks 3-1 on Friday afternoon, May 9th in the 1st game of a doubleheader up in Caribou.

The Vikings scored their 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, with Hermon answering with 1 run in the top of the 2nd inning for the lone runs of the game.

Both teams had 5 hits.

Ethan Curtis pitched a complete game for the Hawks, and was the tough-luck loser. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 4.

Bryce Dillon picked up the win for the Vikings. He pitched a complete game allowing 5 hits and 1 earned run. He struck out 11 and walked 4.

Matt Pelletier had a double and single with a run batted in to lead the Viking's offense. He also stole 3 bases.

Sam Hopkins had 3 of Hermon's hits. Maddox Kinney and Tommy Meserve each had a single.

Hermon is 4-3 while Caribou is 4-0. The 2 teams were playing the 2nd game of the doubleheader Friday afternoon.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open thru Friday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.