Caribou Beats Oceanside 5-0 in Class B North Semifinal

The Caribou Vikings beat the Oceanside Mainers 5-0 on Monday afternoon, June 10th in a Class B North Semifinal, in Caribou.

Brayden Brescia pitched a complete game for the Vikings. He went 7 innings, allowing 5 hits, and striking out 4 while walking 2.

Caribou scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th innings.

Brescia helped himself at the plate driving in 3 runs in the game, His single in the 4th inning drove in 2 runs.

Bryce Dillon had a pair of hits for Caribou and Matt Pelletier had a single.

For Oceanside Jacob Watkinson pitched a complete game, allowing 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 4.

Levi Philbrook had 2 singles to lead Oceanside at the plate.

Caribou will now plate Ellsworth for the Northern Maine Class B Championship on Tuesday, June 11th at 3:30 p.m. The game will be played at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. The game will be live-streamed on NFHS (subscription).