Caribou Boys Rally to Beat John Bapst 47-32 [STATS]

The Caribou Boys Basketball Team rallied from an early deficit to beat the John Bapst Crusaders in Caribou on Saturday, January 7th.

John Bapst led 11-8 in the 1st Quarter but then Caribou outscored the the Crusaders 12-2 in the 2nd Quarter to lead 20-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings led 38-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caribou was led by Kaymen Sargent who finished with 19 points including 4 3-pointers. Tristan Robbins had 12 points. Reece Cavagnaro had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Vikings were a near-perfect 12-14 from the free throw line.

Mark Gaetani and Mattia Eberle led John Bapst with 8 points each. Eberle had 2 3-pointers and Tassallo Wedding had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 3-6 from the free throw line.

Caribou is now 5-3. The Vikings are off until Saturday, January 14th when they will host Foxcroft Academy at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 1-7. They travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Wednesday, January 11th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 11 2 14 5 32 Caribou Vikings Boys 8 12 18 9 47

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jon Pangburn 7 3 - 1 1 Anes Omar 0 - - - - Nigel Tall 0 - - - - Logan McMahon 2 1 - - - Jack Mason 0 - - - - Mattia Eberle 8 1 2 - 2 Sam Bay 0 - - - - Soren Peterson 2 1 - - - Mark Gaetani 8 3 - 2 3 Tristen Martin 0 - - - - Tassallo Wedding 3 - 1 - - Bryce Stengel 2 1 - - - Camren Barker 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 32 10 3 3 6

Caribou