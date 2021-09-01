Central 216 Greenville 221, PVHS 251

The Central, Greenville and Penobscot Valley High School Golf Teams hit the links at Whitetail Golf Course in Charleston on Tuesday, August 31 with Central coming out on top. Greenville's Ethan Anderson was the medalist with a low score of 42. Here are the individual scores.

Central - 216

Jacob Cousins - 46

Chloe Dagle - 54

Zach King - 57

Landon Jackson, Emilee Shaw and Sadie Nutter - 58

Joseph Leaden - 60

Nate Rogers - 62

Ethan Whitty - 64

Colin Wheeler and Ethan DeCoff - 67

Greenville - 221

Ethan Anderson - 42

Lance Owens - 50

Dustin Feethy-Poiss - 64

Taylor Elsemore - 65

PVHS - 251

Jessica Konduip - 60

Robbie Clendening - 62

Alex Fair - 64

Scarlet King - 65

