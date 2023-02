The Central Aroostook Panthers Cheerleading Team won the Class D State Cheering Title at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 11th

Central Aroostook 2023 Class D State Cheering Champions

Bangor Christian finished 2nd and Machias 3rd.

Bangor Christian 2023 Class D Cheering Runner-up

Narraguagus won the Sportsmanship Award for Class D

Narraguagus Class D Sportsmanship Award Cheering

Class D Finish

Central Aroostook Bangor Christian Machias Narraguagus Boothbay Woodland Penquis Fort Fairfield

Congratulations to all!