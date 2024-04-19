Central Red Devils Beat Penquis Valley 24-5 Friday Afternoon

The Central Red Devils bats were alive Friday afternoon, rapping out 17 hits and Jacoby Buzzard allowed just 3 hits as Central beat Penquis Valley 24-5 in East Corinth.

Central scored 3 runs in the 1st and 2nd innings before exploding for 15 runs, with 2 outs in the 3rd inning, sending 21 batters to the plate.

Buzzard went 5.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 11 and walked 3.

Buzzard helped himself at the plate, going 3-4 leading off. Bryce Cadieux was 3-5, driving in 3 runs. Daniel Dyer was 2-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Liam Kimball had a double, and drove in 3 runs. Collin Wheeler was 2-2 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Reilly McIntyre was 2-4 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Collin Anderson had a single and drove in a run.

Penquis Valley used 4 pitchers. Combined they struck out 10 and walked 12.

Tyler Grant, Aidan Murano and Brodie Lovejoy singled for the Patriots.

Penquis Valley is now 0-1. They play host to Schenck on Monday, April 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Central is 1-1. They host Lee Academy on Monday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.