Class A Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 16

Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records of the Class A Baseball and Softball Teams and Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 16th.

Softball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Brunswick 9-0 167.223 2 Bangor 6-3 129.754 3 Skowhegan 9-1 113.155 4 Hampden Academy 7-3 95.222 5 Oxford Hills 8-1 72.864 6 Messalonskee 3-6 43.703 7 Brewer 2-7 33.950 8 Mt. Ararat 3-6 28.123 9 Lewiston 2-7 10.740 10 Edward Little 3-7 10.666 11 Camden Hills 0-8 0.000 11 Mt. Blue 0-9 0.000

Baseball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Oxford 8-1 164.308 2 Bangor 8-1 158.845 3 Mt. Ararat 6-3 130.888 4 Brewer 5-4 124.000 5 Messalonskee 6-4 105.934 6 Hampden Academy 5-5 94.466 7 Mt. Blue 4-5 90.552 8 Skowhegan 4-6 78.411 9 Edward Little 5-5 77.166 10 Camden Hlls 4-4 76.027 11 Lewiston 4-5 57.194 12 Brunswick 1-9 19.500

