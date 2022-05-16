Class A Baseball and Softball Heal Points &#8211; May 16

Class A Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 16

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records of the Class A Baseball and Softball Teams and Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 16th.

Softball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Brunswick9-0167.223
2Bangor6-3129.754
3Skowhegan9-1113.155
4Hampden Academy7-395.222
5Oxford Hills8-172.864
6Messalonskee3-643.703
7Brewer2-733.950
8Mt. Ararat3-628.123
9Lewiston2-710.740
10Edward Little3-710.666
11Camden Hills0-80.000
11Mt. Blue0-90.000

Baseball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Oxford8-1164.308
2Bangor8-1158.845
3Mt. Ararat6-3130.888
4Brewer5-4124.000
5Messalonskee6-4105.934
6Hampden Academy5-594.466
7Mt. Blue4-590.552
8Skowhegan4-678.411
9Edward Little5-577.166
10Camden Hlls4-476.027
11Lewiston4-557.194
12Brunswick1-919.500

 

Get our free mobile app

Maine's Top 20 Museums According to TripAdvisor

We know what Mainers love about Maine. What about the entire world?

Here's the Top-20 most popular Maine museums and galleries according to Tripadvisor. Many of these are familiar, while others might surprise you.
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Softball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top