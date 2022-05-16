Class A Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 16
Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records of the Class A Baseball and Softball Teams and Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 16th.
Softball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Brunswick
|9-0
|167.223
|2
|Bangor
|6-3
|129.754
|3
|Skowhegan
|9-1
|113.155
|4
|Hampden Academy
|7-3
|95.222
|5
|Oxford Hills
|8-1
|72.864
|6
|Messalonskee
|3-6
|43.703
|7
|Brewer
|2-7
|33.950
|8
|Mt. Ararat
|3-6
|28.123
|9
|Lewiston
|2-7
|10.740
|10
|Edward Little
|3-7
|10.666
|11
|Camden Hills
|0-8
|0.000
|11
|Mt. Blue
|0-9
|0.000
Baseball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Oxford
|8-1
|164.308
|2
|Bangor
|8-1
|158.845
|3
|Mt. Ararat
|6-3
|130.888
|4
|Brewer
|5-4
|124.000
|5
|Messalonskee
|6-4
|105.934
|6
|Hampden Academy
|5-5
|94.466
|7
|Mt. Blue
|4-5
|90.552
|8
|Skowhegan
|4-6
|78.411
|9
|Edward Little
|5-5
|77.166
|10
|Camden Hlls
|4-4
|76.027
|11
|Lewiston
|4-5
|57.194
|12
|Brunswick
|1-9
|19.500
Get our free mobile app
Maine's Top 20 Museums According to TripAdvisor
We know what Mainers love about Maine. What about the entire world?
Here's the Top-20 most popular Maine museums and galleries according to Tripadvisor. Many of these are familiar, while others might surprise you.