Class B North Heal Point Standings Updated as of Wednesday February 9

There are just 2 days left in the 2021-22 High School regular season. Here are Tuesday night's results, and the scheduled games for Wednesday, February 9th and the updated Class B North Heal Point Standings as of this morning.

Tuesday Night Results

Old Town Girls defeated Orono 69-28

MDI Girls defeated Ellsworth 48-30

Hermon Girls defeated John Bapst 58-20

Hermon Boys defeatd John Bapst 36-31 in OT

Wednesday Night's Scheduled Games

Houlton Girls at Foxcroft Academy

Ellsworth Girls at John Bapst

Old Town Girls at Bucksport

Presque Isle Girls at Caribou

Bucksport Boys at GSA

Orono Boys at Old Town

Ellsworth Boys at MDI

Presque Isle Boys at Caribou

Washington Academy Boys at Houlton

Mount View Boys at Winslow

Medomak Valley Boys at Waterville

Girls Class B North Heal Points as of Wednesday, February 9

Old Town 15-1 Hermon 14-2 MDI 14-4 Foxcroft Academy 9-6 Presque Isle 11-6 Ellsworth 10-7 Waterville 11-3 Caribou 8-8 Houlton 7-6 Washington Academy 8-8 MCI 9-8 Mount View 7-10 Belfast 2-11 Orono 4-13 Winslow 3-14 Bucksport 3-13 John Bapst 1-13

Boys Class B North Heal Points as of Wednesday February 9