Class C Northern Regional Baseball Final Postponed to Thursday

Tuesday night's Class C Northern Regional Baseball Final between the #1 Orono Red Riots and the #6 Washington Academy Raiders has been postponed until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th because of the weather.

Orono had a bye in the prelim round thanks to their top seed. They beat #8 Central 8-4 in the Quarterfinals and then #4 Mattanawcook Academy 5-1 in the Semifinals

Washington Academy beat #11 Fort Kent 3-2 in the prelim round. They then traveled to Thorndike and beat the #3 seeded Mount View Mustangs 8-4 in the Quarterfinals. They then traveled to Bucksport and toppled the #2 seeded Bucksport Golden Bucks 2-1 in the Semifinals.

Admission on Thursday night at Mansfield Stadium is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and adults, 65 plus