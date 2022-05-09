Class D North Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings – May 9
Here are the Class D North Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings entering play on Monday, May 9th. This reflects all games entered through Sunday, May 8th. Best of luck the rest of the season!
Baseball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Lee Academy
|4-2
|140.412
|2
|Stearns
|5-1
|112.595
|3
|Madawaska
|2-2
|99.166
|4
|Katahdin
|3-0
|97.777
|5
|Wisdom
|1-1
|85.000
|6
|Woodland
|6-1
|81.809
|7
|Machias
|4-1
|73.066
|8
|Penobscot Valley
|2-2
|69.583
|9
|Bangor Christian
|5-1
|68.333
|10
|Van Buren
|2-1
|60.000
|11
|Fort Fairfield
|1-2
|56.636
|12
|Hodgdon
|3-3
|31.666
|13
|So. Aroostook
|2-2
|30.8333
|14
|Jonesport-Beals
|1-2
|18.889
|15
|Schenck
|1-7
|9.000
|16
|Highview Christian
|0-0
|0.000
|16
|Washburn
|0-2
|0.000
|16
|Central Aroostook
|0-3
|0.000
|16
|Shead
|0-3
|0.000
Softball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Woodland
|5-2
|104.557
|2
|So. Aroostook
|3-0
|91.666
|3
|Stearns
|4-2
|90.444
|4
|Penobscot Valley
|1-2
|82.857
|5
|Hodgdon
|3-1
|61.666
|6
|Schenck
|4-5
|57.830
|7
|Wisdom
|2-0
|47.500
|8
|Machias
|2-3
|37.333
|9
|Katahdin
|2-1
|6.666
|10
|Shead
|1-2
|3.333
|11
|East Grand
|0-1
|0.000
|11
|Ashland
|0-2
|0.000
|11
|Central Aroostook
|0-2
|0.000
|11
|Fort Fairfield
|0-3
|0.000
|11
|Jonesport-Beals
|0-3
|0.00
|11
|Bangor Christian
|0-4
|0.000