Class D North Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings – May 9

Class D North Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 9

Here are the Class D North Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings entering play on Monday, May 9th. This reflects all games entered through Sunday, May 8th. Best of luck the rest of the season!

Baseball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Lee Academy4-2140.412
2Stearns5-1112.595
3Madawaska2-299.166
4Katahdin3-097.777
5Wisdom1-185.000
6Woodland6-181.809
7Machias4-173.066
8Penobscot Valley2-269.583
9Bangor Christian5-168.333
10Van Buren2-160.000
11Fort Fairfield1-256.636
12Hodgdon3-331.666
13So. Aroostook2-230.8333
14Jonesport-Beals1-218.889
15Schenck1-79.000
16Highview Christian0-00.000
16Washburn0-20.000
16Central Aroostook0-30.000
16Shead0-30.000

 

Softball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Woodland5-2104.557
2So. Aroostook3-091.666
3Stearns4-290.444
4Penobscot Valley1-282.857
5Hodgdon3-161.666
6Schenck4-557.830
7Wisdom2-047.500
8Machias2-337.333
9Katahdin2-16.666
10Shead1-23.333
11East Grand0-10.000
11Ashland0-20.000
11Central Aroostook0-20.000
11Fort Fairfield0-30.000
11Jonesport-Beals0-30.00
11Bangor Christian0-40.000
