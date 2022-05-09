Class D North Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings – May 9

Here are the Class D North Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings entering play on Monday, May 9th. This reflects all games entered through Sunday, May 8th. Best of luck the rest of the season!

Baseball



Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Lee Academy 4-2 140.412 2 Stearns 5-1 112.595 3 Madawaska 2-2 99.166 4 Katahdin 3-0 97.777 5 Wisdom 1-1 85.000 6 Woodland 6-1 81.809 7 Machias 4-1 73.066 8 Penobscot Valley 2-2 69.583 9 Bangor Christian 5-1 68.333 10 Van Buren 2-1 60.000 11 Fort Fairfield 1-2 56.636 12 Hodgdon 3-3 31.666 13 So. Aroostook 2-2 30.8333 14 Jonesport-Beals 1-2 18.889 15 Schenck 1-7 9.000 16 Highview Christian 0-0 0.000 16 Washburn 0-2 0.000 16 Central Aroostook 0-3 0.000 16 Shead 0-3 0.000

Softball