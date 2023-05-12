Cony 1-Hits Nokomis – Wins 8-0

Kam Douin was masterful on the mound Thursday, for the Cony Rams, as he spun a 1-hitter, and Cony shutout the Nokomis Warriors 8-0 in Augusta.

Douin struck out 10 and walked 5. Douin flirted with a no-hitter until Aaron Mooers singled to lead off the 7th inning.

Ashton Howell started on the mound for Nokomis. He went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Connor Sides came on in relief, pitching the last 2.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out and walked 1.

Parker Morin had a double for the Rams. Davis Kibler, Trent Hayward, Jordan Benedict, Landon Foster and Matt Boston all singled for Cony.

Nokomis is now 4-5 on the season. They play on Saturday May 13 on the road at 11 a.m. against the Oceanside Mariners.

Cony is 7-1 and plays at Lincoln Academy on Saturday, May 13th at 11 a.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 8-13 HERE by Sunday, May 14th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 15th - 18th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, May 19th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.