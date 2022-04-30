Cony Baseball Walks-Off Nokomis 7-6

Aiden Fleck drove in Jack Billings with a 1-out sacrifice fly to give the Cony Rams a 7-6 win over the Nokomis Warriors on Friday, April 29th in Augusta.

Nokomis led 3-1 at the end of 2 innings before Cony scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd to take a 5-3 lead. The Warriors added 2 runs in the top of the 4th to tie the game briefly at 5-5. The Rams scored 1 run in the bottom of the 4th to take a 6-5 lead. Nokomis tied the score at 6-6 in the top of the 6th.

Connor Sides started on the mound for Nokomis going 3.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 5 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Ashton Howell came on in relief, taking the loss. he allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 4.

Kam Dovin started the game for Cony. He went 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit and 3 runs. He walked 5 and struck out 1. Landon Foster came on in relief. He went 3.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1 and didn't walk a batter. Brayden Barbeau got the win. He pitched 2 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Mason Hopkins and Hunter Upton were 2-3 for Nokomis with Hopkins having a double. Cody Chretien was 2-4, swiping 4 bases. Owen Upton, Mike Scharf, Jordan Hawthorne, and Jacob Neumayer all singled for the Warriors.

Kam Dovin blasted a 3-run homer in the bottom of the 3rd. Aiden Fleck was 2-3 with a double. Sam Flanner, Davis Kibler, Landon Foster and Jordan Benedict singled for the Rams.

Nokomis is now 2-2. They play at Oceanside on Saturday, April 30th at 1 p.m.

Cony is now 5-0. They play at home against Lawrence on Monday, May 2nd at 4:30 p.m.