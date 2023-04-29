Cony Beats Nokomis 13-3

The Cony Rams beat the Nokomis Warriors Baseball Team 13-3 Friday afternoon, April 28th in Newport. The Rams outhit the Warriors 11-3.

Jacob Neumayer started on the mound for Nokomis and he went 4.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 2. Grady Hartsgrove got the final out in the 5th inning, allowing 2 runs, walking 1 and striking out 1. Seth Bowden pitched the final 2 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 1.

Landon Foster took the ball for the Rams. He pitched 5.2 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out 4 and walking 3. Parker Morin pitched the final 1.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 2.

Aaron Mooers had a double and single for Nokomis. John Davis had the Warrior's other hit.

Every Cony batter had a hit, as the Rams had 11 hits. Tyler Pelletier and David Frye each went 2-4 driving in 2 runs for Cony.

Cony is now a perfect 4-0 on the season. They will play at Lawrence on Monday, May 1st at 4 p.m.

Nokomis is now 2-2. They will travel down I-95 to play the Waterville Panthers on Monday, May 1st at 2:30 p.m.

