Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke Beat Wake Forest 93-60 [VIDEO]

In a game heard on 92.9 The Ticket, Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke beat Wake Forest 93-60 on Monday night, March 3rd.

After being shaken up in Duke's win over Florida State Saturday, Cooper came out with a vengeance and scored a game-high 28 points, as well as a game-high 7 assists, without committing a turnover. He also had 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals in his last regular season home-game at Cameron Stadium. Cooper was 10-16 from the field including going 3-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 5-6 from the free throw line and played a team-high 33:52.

Duke is a perfect 17-0 at home this year.

Duke closed out the regular season at North Carolina on Saturday, March 8th. The 2 teams will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

