Cooper Flagg and #3 Duke Beat Stanford 106-70

Cooper Flagg and the #3 Duke Blue Devils beat Stanford 106-70 on Saturday afternoon, February 15th at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Cooper Flagg scored 19 points in 28 minutes, shooting 7-13 (.538) from the field. He was 3-6 (.500) from beyond the 3-point arc. He added 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. He finished the game without a turnover.

Duke led 49-34 at the end of the 1st Half. Their 57 2nd Half points march a season high, previously set against Army on November 8, 2024.

Duke will play at Virginia on Monday, February 17th. The game tips off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Check out the highlights.