Cooper Flagg dropped 10 points in his preseason debut for the Dallas Mavericks, as they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-89 on Monday, October 6th.

Starting and playing just the 1st Half, Cooper was 3-6 from the field including going 2-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was also 2-2 from the free throw line. He had 6 rebounds and 3 assists including 1 blocked shot.

Check out the video highlights.

The Mavericks will host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, October 11th in an exhibition game. The also will play at Utah on Monday, October 13th at 9 p.m. and then play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, October 15th in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN.

Flagg and Dallas open the regular season against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 22nd at 9:30 p.m. in a game broadcast on ESPN.

