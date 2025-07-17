The Year of Cooper Flagg continued on Wednesday night, July 17th as Cooper won an ESPY Award. The ESPY Award Show was broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

Flagg is the #1 NBA Draft Pick, chosen by the Dallas Mavericks and is from Newport, Maine.

He was nominated for 2 awards, for Best Breakthrough Athlete and for Best College Athlete - Men's Sports, and won for Best College Athlete- Men's Sports.

Ilona Maher of USA Rugby won for Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Also Cooper received his 2K rating for the video game. You can see him open the envelope and learn of the rating. How long until he's on the cover of 2K?

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Philadelphia 76'ers on Wednesday night 90-82, playing without Cooper Flagg. The Mavs had shutdown Flagg for the rest of the Summer League after he scored 31 points in his 2nd game. They felt that he had shown all that he needed to show, and wanted him to be ready for Training Camp.

Get our free mobile app