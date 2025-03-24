Cooper Flagg – The Maine Man [VIDEO]
With Newport, Maine native Cooper Flagg leading the #1 Duke Blue Devils into the Round of 16, ESPN's SportsCenter did a 5-minute feature on Cooper Flagg that features his meteoric rise from Newport, Maine.
The features talk about Newport, Maine, the Flagg family and the Cooper effect.
Get our free mobile app
Maine Black Bears Welcomed Back to Campus
The Maine Black Bears were met with a hero's welcome complete with police and fire truck escorts as they returned to Campus after winning the Hockey East Championship on Saturday afternoon, March 22nd.
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper