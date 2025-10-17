October 22nd is going to be a pretty momentous day for Cooper Flagg and his legion of fans across the country! Not only is that the day that he will make his regular season debut when the Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs, but that is also the day that his New Balance sneakers will be available to the public!

Back in August 2024 we told you how Cooper Flagg had signed a sneaker deal with New Balance, and filmed his commercial in Bangor, prior to his one-and-done season at Duke.

Well now, New Balance has announced that the sneaker will be available for sale on October 22nd!

The Cooper Flagg x Hesi Low v2 will be $119.99. According to the New Balance Page

The updated Hesi Low v2 features a full-length FuelCell midsole, paired with a redesigned traction pattern, which radiates outward from the ball of the foot. This responsive, lightweight shoe is designed to take advantage of the split-second opportunities and the extra inches of space created by the sudden cuts, stops, and accelerations of the quickest players in the game.

