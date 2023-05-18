Coots Tosses No-Hitter, Watson Drives in 4 as Nokomis Beat Foxcroft Academy 10-0

The Nokomis Warriors run-ruled the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 10-0,in 6 innings on Thursday, May 18th as Mia Coots tossed a no-hitter and Megan Watson drove in 4 runs in Dover-Foxcroft.

Coots struck out 16 and didn't walk a batter. She faced 20 batters, as 2 batters reached via errors. She only needed 85 pitches.

Watson was 2-4 with a homer and double, driving in 4 from the clean-up spot. Raegan King was 3-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Hope Brooks and Addison Hawthorne had 2 singles each. Jenna Sawtelle had a double. Coots and Courtney Hughes each singled for the Warriors.

Olivia Hill started in the circle for the Ponies. She went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, striking out and walking 4. Brooke Weston pitched the 6th, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs. She struck out and walked 1.

Nokomis remains unbeaten and plays Hermon at home on Monday, May 22nd at 4 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 3-9 and plays at John Bapst on Friday, May 19th at 4:30 p.m. .

