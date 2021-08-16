Most 15-year-old kids haven't given college much of a thought, but that's not the case for Izzy Allen of Corinth, ME, who has already verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Maine.

Izzy, who is getting ready for the fall soccer season at Central High School, recently committed to join Amy Vachon's program in Orono as part of the Class of 2024.

A 5'10" point guard, Izzy posted 18.3 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, 2.9 steals per game and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman last winter while playing for Central High School.

She joined The Drive on Monday to talk about the exciting news, her passions on and off the court and getting to work on a potential trip to the high school basketball tournament this winter.