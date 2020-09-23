Covering College Basketball With Coach Barron

UMaine Men's Basketball Coach Richard Barron joined The Morning Line Wednesday to discuss all going on with the program.

We talked a little about the offseason and some fishing trips Coach Barron took, but then we focused on the team and what has been going on around the program.

Maine has named their three captains for the season, and Coach discussed them.

Then we turned to the potential for this season, there are a number of road blocks and hurdles to deal with before the season can start. We discussed that and some of the issues the Black Bears may be facing.

It is a very open, frank, and clear discussion about what it will really take to see college basketball played by the University of Maine this season.

Catch up on the interview here.