Coyotes Top Ponies 11-4

The Old Town Coyotes Baseball Team beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 11-4 in Old Town on Saturday, April 29th. Gabe Gifford struck out 12 and helped himself at the plate going 3-3 and reached base 4 times.

Gifford went 4 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 12 and walked 2. At the plate he was 3-3 with a double, driving in a run and scoring 3 times. Alex McCannell pitched the final 3 innings and allowed 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 2.

Brendan Mahaney had 3 hits for the Coyotes including a double. Preston Vose, McCannell, Lucas Moore, Matt Brawn and Owen Rand singled.

For the Ponies Donnie Poole started on the mound. He went 2.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 7 runs. He walked 3. Jadon Richard came on, going 2.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 1. Kholton Perry pitched the final 2.0 innings and didn't allow a hit or run.

Caden Crocker had a double and single for the Ponies. Lucas Sands had 2 singles. Jadon Richard, Calvin Landry and Jack Day had singles.

Old Town is 3-1. They host MDI on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 1-2. They host Dexter on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

