Crusaders Beat Huskies 6-1

The John Bapst Crusaders beat the MCI Huskies 6-1 in Pittsfield on Thursday, May 5th as Jack Mason threw 3 hitless innings and blasted an inside-the-park homer in the 1st inning driving in 3 runs.

Lucas Gagnon was 3-3, with a double and triple for John Bapst, driving in 2 runs from the leadoff spot. Peter , Nick Chaffee and Hayden Bay each had a single for the Crusaders.

Caleb Kennedy had a single for MCI

Connor Marquis pitched for MCI and allowed 7 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

John Bapst is now 4-1. They travel to Aroostook County on Saturday, May 7th for a doubleheader with the Wildcats.

MCI is 2-3. They play at Waterville on Monday, May 9th at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)