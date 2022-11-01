Desiree Sirois Named NFHS State Girls XC Coach of the Year

Congratulations to MDI High School Girls Cross Country Coach Desiree Sirois who was named the 2021-2022 NFHS State Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year!

Photo Monty Rand Photo Monty Rand loading...

According to MDI High School Athletic Director Bunky Dow Coach Sirois was selected from a pool of many outstanding cross-country coaches and it is a pleasure to be able to recognize her with this honor. Coach Sirois's name will be forwarded for consideration in Section 1 and the National Coach of the Year.