Desiree Sirois Named NFHS State Girls XC Coach of the Year

Congratulations to MDI High School Girls Cross Country Coach Desiree Sirois who was named the 2021-2022 NFHS State Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year!

According to MDI High School Athletic Director Bunky Dow Coach Sirois was selected from a pool of many outstanding cross-country coaches and it is a pleasure to be able to recognize her with this honor. Coach Sirois's name will be forwarded for consideration in Section 1 and the National Coach of the Year.

