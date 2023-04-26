Dexter Beats Bucksport 9-3 with 8-Run 1st Inning.

The Dexter Tigers scored 8 runs in the top of the 1st inning, sending 12 men to the plate and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 9-3 in Bucksport on Wednesday, April 26th.

Jason Terrill started for Bucksport and allowed 2 hits and 8 runs. He walked 4 and didn't record an out. Gunny Cyr came on in relief and shutdown Dexter pitching 3 innings and allowing just a hit, striking out 2 and walking 1. Ryan Winchester pitched 4 hitless inning allowing 1 run, striking out 3.

Will Spratt went 6 innings for the Tigers. He allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1. Kayden Kimball pitched the 7th, holding the Golden Bucks hitless, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Bucksport outhit Dexter 7-3. Both teams committed 5 errors.

Brandon Elden had 2 hits for the Golden Bucks. Connor Fitch had a triple. Ayden Maguire, Trent Gross, Jason Terrill and Ryan Winchester each singled.

For Dexter Willis Rienhardt, Will Spratt, and Ben Bourgoin each had a single.

The win was Dexter's 1st of the year. They are now 1-2 and will host Foxcroft Academy on Friday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

The loss was Bucksport's 1st of the year and they are now 3-1. They will host Central on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

