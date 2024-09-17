Dexter Beats Orono in Golf 161-207

The Dexter Tigers beat the Orono Red Riots 161-208 in a golf match at the Dexter Municipal Golf Course on Monday, September 16th.

Dexter's Chase Farnsworth and Ryan Farnsworth were the medalists with the low round score of 36.

Here are the individual scores

Dexter

Chase Farnsworth and Ryan Farnsworth 36

Ethan Doherty 43

Cole Doherty 46

Wyatt Corson and Willis Rienhardt 48

Will Simpson 52

Orono

Jason Curley 45

Noah Schaff 50

Collin Morrison 54

Camden Soderberg 58

Drew Simmons 61

Oscar Brown and Leo Hasbrouck 63

Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the scores

