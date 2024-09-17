Dexter Beats Orono in Golf 161-207
The Dexter Tigers beat the Orono Red Riots 161-208 in a golf match at the Dexter Municipal Golf Course on Monday, September 16th.
Dexter's Chase Farnsworth and Ryan Farnsworth were the medalists with the low round score of 36.
Here are the individual scores
Dexter
- Chase Farnsworth and Ryan Farnsworth 36
- Ethan Doherty 43
- Cole Doherty 46
- Wyatt Corson and Willis Rienhardt 48
- Will Simpson 52
Orono
- Jason Curley 45
- Noah Schaff 50
- Collin Morrison 54
- Camden Soderberg 58
- Drew Simmons 61
- Oscar Brown and Leo Hasbrouck 63
Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the scores
