During its heyday, which venue boasted the better atmosphere? Was it Alfond Arena in the 90s, when Maine hockey was a perennial power and you had to know someone in order to get a ticket to the games? Or was it the Bangor Auditorium during the High School Basketball Tournaments, when entire towns flocked to Maine's "Mecca" for basketball?

Neither was the most comfortable or fanciest venue out there, but the game-day atmospheres were unparalleled. Which had the edge as the best sports scene in the state?