Drive Poll – How Well Do You Clean The Snow Off Your Car?

There are three types of people when it comes to cleaning off your car in the morning.

Person #1 - The hardworking type that clears every snowflake off their vehicle before hitting the road.

Person #2 - The one who clears snow from all the important places - the windshield, back glass, and side windows - but leaves the roof and hood untouched.

Person #3 - Then there's this person, who couldn't care less about the proper safety of themselves and the other passengers on the roadways. This person scrapes off a circle barely big enough to see through in the front, and maybe one in the back as well, while basically driving an igloo down the road.

So, which person are you?