Drive Poll – Which Former-Star Should Become A Broadcaster?

Drew Brees retired from the NFL after 20 seasons on Sunday and immediately announced he was joining NBC Sports as a broadcaster.

Brees becomes the latest in a lineage of former players to head up to the booth following their playing careers. And as one of the most decorated quarterbacks of all-time, at least statistically speaking, he's near the top of the list when it comes to former-stars hoping on the broadcasts.

Which former star, not currently employed in such a role, would you like to see become a sports commentator?