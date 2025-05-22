The Ellsworth Baseball team shutout the Old Town Coyotes 8-0 in Old Town on Thursday, May 22nd.

Dawson Curtis picked up the win for the Eagles, going 6.1 innings and allowing 3 hits. He struck out 8 and walked 1. Jackson Barry came on in relief, retiring the final 2 batters, 1 via strikeout.

The Eagles outhit the Coyotes 12-4.

Curtis helped himself at the plate, going 2-4 with a double and driving in 3 runs. Brayden King was 3-5 with 3 singles, driving in a run. Jackson Barry was 2-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Ridge Weatherbee was 2-4. Kyle Kenny had a single.

The Eagles stole 8 bases with Kenny swiping 3, Curtis 2 and King, Luke Horne and Weatherbee 1 base each.

Julian Duty took the loss for the Coyotes. He went 4.0 innings allowing 10 hits and 7 runs, striking out 6 and walking 3. Ethan Closson pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Ethan Closson and Tyler Priest each had 2 hits for the Coyotes.

Ellsworth is now 8-4. They are slated to head up to Aroostook County for a doubleheader at Caribou on Monday May 26th with games at 1 and 3

Old Town is now 5-5. They are scheduled to host Presque Isle in a doubleheader on Monday, May 26th at 1 and 4.

