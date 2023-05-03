Ellsworth Baseball Tops Bucksport 6-1

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 6-1 on Tuesday, May 3rd in Bucksport.

Dawson Curtis went 4.0 innings allowing just 2 hits and 1 run, which was unearned for Ellsworth. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Mles Palmer came on and closed out the game, pitching the final 3 innings, allowing just 1 hit, striking out 5 and walking 3.

Ryan Winchester went the distance for the Golden Bucks. He allowed 6 hits and 6 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 4 and walked 1.

Palmer, leading off for Ellsworth was 2-3, driving in 2 runs. Peter Keblinsky was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Kyle Kenny and Wyatt Bragdon each had a single.

The Eagles swiped 5 bases, led by Kenny with 2.

Connor Fitch, Jason Terrill and Silas Moore each had a single for Bucksport.

Ellsworth is now 2-2. They will host John Bapst on Thursday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport is 4-2. They host Searsport on Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

