Ellsworth Beats Foxcroft Academy 3-2 on Walk-Off [PHOTOS]

Brady Kenny scored on a ground out by Dawson Curtis as the Eagles played small-ball and beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 3-2 with 2-out in the 7th inning on Friday, April 21st in Ellsworth.

Foxcroft Academy led 1-0 after the 1st inning, but Ellsworth tied it in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Ellsworth took a 2-1 lead at the end of the 4th but the Ponies tied it in the 6th inning.

Peter Keblinsky started for Ellsworth and went 6.1 innigns, allowing 2 runs and 3 hits. He struck out 12 and walked 1. Dawson Curtis picked up the win, pitching the final .2 innings, retiring both batters he faced.

Donnie Poole pitched into the 4th inning for the Ponies with Jadon Richard pitching the rest of the way.

Ellsworth had 5 hits in the game. Kyle Kenny was 2-4, and Dawson Curtis was 2-4. Peter Keblinsky had a single.

Caden Crocker, Jadon Richard and Jack Day singled for Foxcroft Academy.

Ellsworth is 1-0. They will play Brewer at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, April 26th at 7 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 0-1. They will play host to Central on Monday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

