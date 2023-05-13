Ellsworth Beats Hermon 12-2 in 5 Innings [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles batted around in the 4th inning, scoring 8 runs and breaking open a 3-2 game, and beat the Hermon Hawks 12-2 in a run-ruled 5-inning game in Ellsworth on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Miles Palmer, Peter Keblinksy, Brady Kenny and Camden Barker each had 2 hits to lead the Eagles. Palmer had a triple and Barker a double. Billy Garland had a triple and drove in 2 runs. Keblinsky also drove in 2 runs. Dawson Curtis had a single and drove in a run.

Curtis was the winning pitcher for Ellsworth. He allowed just 2 hits and 2 unearned runs. He struck out 9 and walked 3.

Chad Willis started for Hermon and he allowed 9 hits and 11 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 5. Daniel England went 0.2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 2.

Max Hopkins had both of Hermon's hits, including a triple.

Ellsworth is now 5-4. They travel to Bangor to play the John Bapst Crusaders on Monday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is 3-5. They host the Old Town Coyotes on Tuesday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

