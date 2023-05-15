Ellsworth Beats John Bapst 10-1

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 10-1 on Monday afternoon, May 15th at Husson University. John Bapst led 1-0 at the end of the 1st inning but Ellsworth scored 4 runs in the 2nd, 2 in the 3rd and 4 runs in the 6th inning.

Kyle Kenney had a big day at the plate for the Eagles, going 4-5 with a double and driving in 2 runs.Billy Garland had 2 hits including a triple, and drove in 2 runs out of the 9-hole. Miles Palmer and Wyatt Bragdon each had 2 singles. Peter Keblinsky, Hollis Grindal and Dawson Curtis each singled. Bragdon swiped 2 bases.

Miles Palmer went the distance for Ellsworth. He scattered 7 hits and allowed just the 1 run, which was unearned. He struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter.

Caleb Robbins started on the hill for the Crusaders. He went 4.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Ian Boudreau went 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, while striking out 3 and walking 1. Sam Bay pitched the 7th, allowing a hit and striking out 2.

Lucas Gagnon batting leadoff was 3-4 for the Crusaders, with a double. Dylan Sawyer had 2 singles. Jack Mason and Aiden Dunn each singled. Gagnon swiped 3 bases.

Ellsworth is now 6-3. The Eagles travel to East Machias on Tuesday, May 16th to play Washington Academy at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 7-4. They host Foxcroft Academy on Friday, May 19th at 4:30 p.m.

