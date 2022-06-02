Ellsworth Beats MDI 10-0 in 6 Innings [PHOTOS]

After leading the MDI Trojans 1-0 after 4 innings, the Ellsworth Eagles exploded for 7 runs in the 5th inning and beat the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor 10-0 (6 inning run-rule) on the final day of the regular season, on June 1st.

David Baugh threw a 3-hitter, striking out 7 and walking 1 for Ellsworth.

Quentin Pileggi was cruising for MDI until the 5th inning. He went 4.2 innings allowing 9 hits and 8 runs, although just 2 of them were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Logan Blanchette came on in relief and allowed 2 hits and 2 runs. He walked 2. Jay Haney got the final out in the 6th inning.

Joey Wellman-Clouse had 2 of MDI's hits. Nick Jacobs had the other hit.

For Ellsworth, Craig Burnett was 3-4 with 3 runs batted in. Brett Bragdon, Daniel Howie and Miles Palmer all had 2 hits. Hunter Curtis, Peter Keblinsky, and Michael Palmer each had 1 hit.

Ellsworth finishes the regular season with a 15-1 record. Their lone loss was against Brewer on May 11th when they lost 5-3. Ellsworth finishes the season on top of the Class B North Heal Point Standings.

MDI finishes the regular season with a 8-8 record. Pending finalization of the Heal Point Standings they should finish 7th and host a playoff game next week

Best of luck to both teams in the playoffs

