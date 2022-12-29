Ellsworth Girls Beat Orono 80-15 [STATS & PHOTOS}

The Ellsworth Eagles Girls Basketball Team ran past the Orono Red Riots 80-15 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth, on Thursday, December 29th.

Ellsworth led 24-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 48-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was paced by Grace Jaffray who finished with a game high 25 points including a 3-pointer. Abby Radel poured in 11 points with a 3-pointer. Kaylee Bagley and Elizabeth Boles each drained a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 1-5 from the free throw line.

Orono was led by Mary Hillary Whitmore with 5 points. She had a 3-pointer. The Red Riots were 2-9 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth improves to 5-1. They will play Caribou on Friday morning, December 30th at 11:30 a.m. We will broadcast that game starting at 11:15 on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Orono is now 0-5. They play at Old Town on Saturday, December 31st at 12 Noon.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Girls 6 3 6 0 15 EHS Girls 24 24 17 15 80

Box Score

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Sophie Neville 0 - - - - Emma LaBelle 0 - - - 2 Brooke Wentworth 0 - - - - Carmen Miller 0 - - - - Mary Hillary Whitmore 5 1 1 - 1 Andrea Crocker 4 1 - 2 6 Ali Wilson 2 1 - - - Olivia Bragdon 0 - - - - Jillian Severance 2 1 - - - Kristyn Brown 0 - - - - Chelsea Smith 0 - - - - Dakota Shorey 0 - - - - Kate Higgins 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 15 5 1 2 9

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 11 4 1 - 1 Kaylee Bagley 3 - 1 - - Elise Sargent 8 4 - - - Megan Jordan 8 4 - - - Morgan Clifford 0 - - - - Aaliyah Manning 3 1 - 1 2 Addison Atherton 8 4 - - - Elizabeth Boles 7 2 1 - 2 Lily Bean 5 1 1 - - Grace Jaffray 25 11 1 - - Savannah Edgecomb 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 80 32 5 1 5

