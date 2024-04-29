Ellsworth Girl’s Tennis Beats John Bapst 4-1

The Ellsworth Girl's Tennis Team beat John Bapst 4-1 on Monday, April 29th. Here are the individual match results.

1st singles: Megan Jordan defeated Anna Drake 8-3

2nd Singles: Miah Coffin defeated Vivi Nemeth 8-3

3rd Singles: Whitney Clarke defeated Ainsley Overlock 8-6

1st Double: Brynn Stephenson and Shae Carter defeated Kristina Maggie and Jenna Perkins 8-3

2nd Doubles: Bo Barrett and Elise Sargent lost to Kate Griffin and Violet Davis 6-8

Thanks to Amy Dalrymple for the results.

