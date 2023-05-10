Ellsworth Nips Brewer 1-0 in Pitcher’s Duel

The Ellsworth Eagles and Brewer Witches battled in Ellsworth on Wednesday afternoon May 10th, with the Eagles nipping the Witches 1-0.

The lone run came in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Morgan Duhaime doubled to leadoff the inning. After a pop-fly to short, Anna Stevens grounded out.. With 2 outs, Duhaime moved to 3rd on a wild pitch and then scored on an error.

Sophie Lynch had Ellsworth's other hit, a single.

Hannah Wagstaff was brilliant in the circle for Ellsworth. She allowed just 2 hits, and struck out 11, while walking 2.

Sara Young allowed just 2 hits and 1 run for Brewer. She struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter.

Asianna West had a triple for Brewer and Emma Jameson had a single.

Ellsworth is now 5-2. They host Hermon on Saturday, May 13th at 12 noon.

Brewer is now 6-2. They travel to Skowhegan on Saturday, May 13th at 12 noon.

