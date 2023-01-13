Ellsworth Stays Unbeaten – Defeats Washington Academy 84-26 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Eagles Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Washington Academy Raiders in East Machias on Friday night, January 13th.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 26-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-15 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 66-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth poured in 13 3-pointers. Chance Mercier led all scorers with 27 points including 5 3-pointers. He now sits at 994 points, 6 away from 1000. Kaleb Conners and Eamon McDonald each had 9 points, coming on 3 3-pointers. Wyatt Bragdon, and Dawson Curtis each had a 3-pointers. Ellsworth was 13-19 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy was led by Ben Griffin with 7 points. Clay Crossman had 6 points on 2 3-pointers. Donovan Marzoll had a 3-pointer. The Raiders were 3-6 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 10-0. They will host Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame starting at 6:15 p.m.

Washington Academy is now 4-5. They travel to Caribou on Monday, January 16th to play the Vikings at 4:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Boys 26 23 17 18 84 Washington Academy Boys 6 9 8 3 26

Box Score

Ellsworth

Chance Mercier 27 4 5 4 6 Miles Palmer 3 1 - 1 2 Michael Harris 5 1 - 3 4 Cruz Coffin 2 1 - - - Kaleb Connors 9 - 3 - - Josiah James-Chin 6 3 - - 2 Wyatt Bragdon 3 - 1 - - Eamon MacDonald 9 - 3 - - Peter Keblinsky 4 2 - - - Kyle Kenney 6 2 - 2 2 Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 5 1 1 - - Brayden King 0 - - - - Isiah Corson 5 1 - 3 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 84 16 13 13 19

Washington Academy