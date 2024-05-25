Ellsworth Sweeps Caribou 5-3 and 11-1

The Ellsworth Eagles swept the Caribou Vikings on Friday afternoon, May 24th winning game 1 by a score of 5-3 and the 11-1 in game 2.

Game 1

Ellsworth took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. Caribou tied it with 2 runs in the top of the 2nd. Ellsworth added single runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings to lead 5-2 before the Vikings pushed 1 run across in the top of the 7th inning.

Dawson Curtis started on the mound for Ellsworth, and went 6.1 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 5. Miles Palmer came on in relief, retiring the final 2 batters, allowing 1 hit.

Jackson Barry had a pair of singles. Kyle Kenny, and Luke Horne each singled. Kenny and Hollis Grindal each had a stolen base

Bryce Dillon started for the Vikings and went 2.2 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 5. Dawson St. Pierre pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing 1 runs, striking out and walking 2.

Matt Pelletier had a pair of hits for Caribou, with a double. Keegan Bell, Bryce Martin and St. Pierre each had a single.

Game 2

Brayden King 1-hit Caribou over 5.0 innings. He struck out 5 and walked 4, allowing 1 unearned run.

Miles Palmer tripled, driving in 2 runs for Ellsworth. Dawson Curtis had a double and drove in 2 runs. Kyle Kenny had a double and drove in a run. Camden Barker had a single, driving in 3 runs. Reese Carter, Hollis Grindal, Wyatt Bragdon and Luke Horne all singled.

Dawson St. Pierre had Caribou's lone hit of the game.

Luke Beidelman started on the mound for the Vikings and went 3.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 7 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 2. Matt Pelletier pitched 1.2 innings allowing 1 hit and 4 runs, all unearned. He struck out 3 and walked 1. Keegan Bell allowed 1 hit.

Caribou is 8-7 and has 1 game left in the regular season. They will play host to Presque Isle on Wednesday, May 29th at 4 p.m.

Ellsworth is 14-1. They play their final regular season game at MDI on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

In between the games, Ellsworth recognized seniors Reese Carter, Wyatt Bragdon, Camden Barker and Miles Palmer.

