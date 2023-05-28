Ellsworth Sweeps Presque Isle 14-0 and 16-5 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles traveled up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday, May 27th, coming home with a pair of victories, 14-0 in Game 1 and 16-5 in Game 2.

In Game 1 Anna Stevens threw a no-hitter! She struck out 6 and walked 3. She faced 18 batters, in the 5-inning run-ruled game.

Aaliyah Manning went 3-4, with a double, driving in 4 runs. Lizzy Boles was 2-2, with a double and driving in 3 runs. Sophie Lynch was 2-4, with a triple and drove in 3 runs. Reece Hellum and Paige Johnson each had 2 singles. Anna Stevens had a single.

Morgan House was in the circle for the Wildcats, allowing 12 hits. She struck out 1 and walked 7.

In Game 2 Hannah Wagstaff and Stevens combined to 1-hit the Wildcats. Ellsworth committed 5 errors in the game

Wagstaff went 5 innings, allowing 4 runs, all unearned. She struck out 9 and walked 3. Stevens came on, pitching the 6th inning, allowing the 1 hit and 1 run, striking out and walking 1.

Ellsworth had 15 hits, with 5 of them being doubles.

Manning was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Jayden Sullivan was 3-5 with a double, and drove in 4 runs. Reece Hellum had 2 hits, including a double and drove in 3 runs. Sophia Lynch was 2-4 with a double, and drove in 2 runs. Paige Johnson had 2 singles and drove in a run.

Brooklynn Carter had a double and drive in 2 runs., Kayla Gray, Anna Stevens and Alex Biviins each singled.

Reese McPherson had Presque Isle's lone hit, a triple.

Olivia Locke and Astra Laughton combined to pitch for the Wildcats. They allowed 15 hits, walking 6.

Ellsworth is now 10-5. They close out the regular season on Tuesday, May 31st on Senior Recognition Day when they host MDI at 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 5-9. They have 2 games remaining in the regular season against Caribou.

Check out photos from the games.