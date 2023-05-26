Emerson Drives in 5 Runs as Bangor Beats Skowhegan 5-3

Yates Emerson had a day on Thursday, May 25th, driving in all 5 runs for the Bangor Rams and defensively was involved in 3 double-plays as the Bangor Rams beat the Skowhegan River Hawks 5-3

Yates had a grand slam in the 1st inning and a single. Geo Socolow had 2 hits for the Rams, and Matt Holmes had a double. Ethan Sproul and Gavin Glanville-True each had a single.

Holmes pitched a complete game for the Rams, limiting Skowhegan to 4 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 4.

Noah McMahon, Tyler Annis, Hunter McEwen and Jackson Hight each singled for the River Hawks.

Silas Tibbets started for Skowhegan on the hill and went 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, striking out 4 and walking 3. Noah McMahon came on to pitch the final 3.0 innings, allowing just a hit, while striking out 2 and walking 1.

Bangor is now 7-7 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home against Mt. Blue on Friday, May 26th at 7 p.m.

Skowhegan is 9-5 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home against Brunswick on Friday, May 26th at 4 p.m.