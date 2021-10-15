Entering The Final Week Of The Fall Season In High School Sports

It's crazy to believe, but next week is the final week of regular season competition in high school sports for both football and soccer.

While many schools have had their seasons interrupted, paused and re-shuffled by COVID-19 related issues, the finish line is in sight before a postseason that is open to everyone.

Here on Ticket TV, our coverage will extend well into the postseason for football and soccer, but here's a look at what's coming up over the final seven days of regular season action:

Tonight, 7pm: Winslow at Hermon football -

- The Winslow Black Raiders are 2nd in the Class C North standings with a record of 3-2.

- Class C has been among the divisions hit hardest by COVID-19 pauses. Winslow has gone relatively unscathed having played five of their six scheduled contests. In the region, only Medomak Valley, Nokomis and Hampden have played all six games on their schedule to this point.

- No team knows this struggle better than Hermon, who was the last high school football team in the state to kick off their season when the Hawks played their first game on Sep. 25. Hermon is 1-2 and 7th in the Class C Standings.

Monday (10/18), 6pm: John Bapst at Hermon boys soccer -

- Bapst has proven to be one of the toughest teams in Class B North and are off to a 7-3-0 record through their first 10 games. The Crusaders trail only undefeated Presque Isle and undefeated Winslow atop the Class B standings.

- The Hermon boys, who had their season interrupted early by COVID, are off to a 1-8-1 clip through 10 matches and are second from the bottom, 14th in Class B.

Tuesday (10/19), 6pm: John Bapst at Hermon girls soccer -

- The Bapst girls are 7-4-0 this season, which has them currently sitting 4th in the Class B standings.

- For the Hawks, it's business as usual atop the Class B standings. At 11-0 entering Friday, Hermon is on the verge of completing a 2nd-straight undefeated regular season.

Friday (10/22), 7pm: Cony at Brewer football -

- Cony enters Week 7 with a record of 3-2 this season. The Rams are 3rd in the Class B North standings behind Windham and Lawrence.

- Brewer is 1-5 through their first six games and in 8th place in Class B North.

Friday (10/22), 7pm: Nokomis at Old Town football -

- Nokomis is 1-5 entering Week 7, 8th in Class C North.

- Old Town is currently shut down due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The team entered quarantine on Wednesday of this week so it remains to be seen if the Coyotes will be able to suit up for this contest or if it will still be within the 10-day down period.